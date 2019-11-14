Play

Harris (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Harris stayed on the sidelines for the last two games, but he's on track to return to action Sunday against the Bengals. The 32-year-old has only suited up in three games this year, and he was mainly deployed as a returner, as he logged just seven offensive snaps and a seven-yard reception.

