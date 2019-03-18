Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Staying in Oakland
Harris re-signed an undisclosed contract with the Raiders on Monday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Harris suited up in 15 games for the Raiders last season, catching all six of his targets for 40 yards. Perhaps his value is more prominent on special teams, as he racked up 663 kick return yards and 281 punt return yards to go along with a punt-return touchdown. Expect the 31-year-old to keep his spot as the primary return man for the Raiders in 2019.
