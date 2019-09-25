Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Still not practicing
Harris (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Harris' main value comes as a return man, and even when he's healthy, he may split duties with Trevor Davis, who was recently acquired from the Packers via trade. Harris will need to practice in some capacity before he can be re-inserted into the lineup.
