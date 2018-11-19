Harris (chest) sustained an injury on a punt return in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Harris exited in the first half with the chest issue and was able to return, only to collide with a camera after going out of bounds on a punt return. The 31-year-old was never officially provided another injury designation, but he remained down for a little bit after the collision. Harris usually doesn't factor into the Raiders offense -- he has yet to see more than four offensive snaps in a game this season -- but with Jordy Nelson (knee) and Martavis Bryant (knee) inactive and Brandon LaFell suffering an Achilles injury, the team's wide receiver depth is running dangerously thin.