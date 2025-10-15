Laube (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Laube hurt his hamstring in the second half of this past Sunday's win over Tennessee. His inability to practice in any capacity Wednesday doesn't bode well for his chance of suiting up in Week 7 against the Chiefs, though Laube will have two more opportunities to participate in some capacity before the Raiders dole out injury designations Friday. If Laube can't play against Kansas City, Zamir White, who was a healthy scratch in Week 6, could be active as Las Vegas' No. 3 running back.