Laube (illness) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Laube popped up on the injury report when he didn't practice due to an illness Thursday, but the rookie running back logged a limited session Friday and appears set to take the field Sunday. He'll likely see most -- or all -- of his work as a kick returner, as Laube has gotten only one offensive snap this season.
