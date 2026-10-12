Laube rushed four times for nine yards and a touchdown while also reeling in all three of his targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 45-17 loss to New England.

Laube finished second on the team in carries behind starting running back Ashton Jeanty (10). Laube was able to notch his first career rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, punching it in from two yards out. The running back also added 69 kickoff-return yards in the contest. Laube will likely remain third in the pecking order behind Jeanty and rookie Mike Washington heading into Week 6, giving him little to no fantasy value.