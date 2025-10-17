Raiders' Dylan Laube: Good to go for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laube (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game at Kansas City.
Laube hurt his hamstring in Week 6 versus the Titans and started the Raiders' new week of practice on the sideline, but he'll ultimately be healthy enough to suit up in Week 7. He has not played any offensive snaps over his last three games, so he figures to factor in mostly on special teams.
More News
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: Returns to practice•
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: Begins Week 7 prep as DNP•
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: Questionable to return•
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: Not involved on offense in Week 5•
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: Zero offensive snaps in defeat•
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: Produces 60 return yards•