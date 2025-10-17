default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Laube (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game at Kansas City.

Laube hurt his hamstring in Week 6 versus the Titans and started the Raiders' new week of practice on the sideline, but he'll ultimately be healthy enough to suit up in Week 7. He has not played any offensive snaps over his last three games, so he figures to factor in mostly on special teams.

More News