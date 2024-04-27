The Raiders selected Laube in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 208th overall.

Laube was an extremely productive workhorse at New Hampshire, but at 5-foot-10, 206 pounds Laube has a frame more conventionally seen among third-down backs. That should suit Laube just fine -- Laube averaged more than five catches per game in his final two seasons and is clearly comfortable catching passes. Zamir White appears locked in as starter for Las Vegas and the duo of Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah both excel on passing downs, but Laube has better pure pass-catching ability than any of them.