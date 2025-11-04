Laube returned one kickoff for 30 yards in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Laube did not play an offensive snap in Week 9, and his lone chance to return a kickoff didn't come until the fourth quarter. Expect the lack of fantasy utility to continue for Laube while fellow running backs Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert remain healthy ahead of a Thursday Night Football tilt against a tough Broncos defense.