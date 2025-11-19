Laube went without a touch while playing one snap on offense and gained 94 yards on four kickoff returns in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.

For the first time since Week 7, Laube saw action on offense, but he went unused while Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert took on all of the opportunities out of the backfield. While Laube will likely remain active as the Raiders' No. 3 back in future weeks, he'll continue to see the overwhelming share of his playing time on special teams.