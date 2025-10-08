Laube returned three kickoffs for 77 yards in Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Colts.

Laube failed to record a single offensive snap for the second straight week. The 25-year-old was only used on special teams while veteran Raheem Mostert operated as the No. 2 running back behind starter Ashton Jeanty. With Mostert seemingly entrenched as the top backup option, fantasy managers can expect more of the same for Laube going forward. The second-year New Hampshire product remains far off the fantasy radar as the Raiders get ready to host the Titans in Week 6.