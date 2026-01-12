Laube ended his 2025 campaign with seven carries for nine yards and three catches for 18 yards on four targets over 17 games. He also returned 33 kickoffs for 855 yards and lost one fumble.

Laube served primarily on special teams for a second straight season, ultimately logging just 27 total offensive snaps while rookie Ashton Jeanty and veteran Raheem Mostert (knee) handled a majority of the Raiders' backfield work. Laube has two years remaining on his rookie contract in Las Vegas, but under a new head coach in 2026, he may have to battle for a roster spot moving forward.