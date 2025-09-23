Laube rushed three times for two yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders. He also returned three kickoffs for 60 yards.

Laube wasn't dealt an offensive touch until after the two-minute warning in the first half, and that two-yard carry was his longest of the day. Primarily involved on special teams, Laube remains the Raiders' RB3 behind rookie Ashton Jeanty and Zamir White ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Bears.