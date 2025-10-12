Raiders' Dylan Laube: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laube (hamstring) is questionable to return to Las Vegas' matchup versus the Titans on Sunday.
Laube left the field during the second half, and the severity of his injury is currently unclear. With Zamir White (coach's decision) inactive, Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert would be the only healthy running backs on the team if Laube is unable to return.
