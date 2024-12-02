Laube recorded two kick returns for 36 return yards and a special-teams solo tackle during Friday's 19-17 loss at Kansas City.

Despite both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) being out in Week 13, Laube did not record any offensive snaps, leaving the work in the backfield for veteran Ameer Abdullah and rookie undrafted free agent Sincere McCormick. At this point, it doesn't seem like Laube has a feasible path to fantasy value in 2024.