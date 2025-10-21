Laube rushed twice for three yards and caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.

Laube handled three touches on just five offensive snaps late in the fourth quarter during the Raiders' blowout defeat, ceding work to fellow running backs Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert earlier in the contest. Nonetheless, Laube managed to play through the hamstring injury that impacted his practice participation ahead of the Week 7 loss, while Zamir White (coach's decision) was a healthy scratch Sunday.