Raiders' Dylan Mabin: Hamstring still bothersome

Mabin, who exited the Raiders' first preseason tilt with a hamstring injury as ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported, did not play in Thursday's 17-15 loss to the Seahawks as he remains sidelined by the issue.

Mabin drew rave reviews when healthy during OTAs and training camp after being signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, but a hamstring injury has kept him from further showcasing his abilities in preseason action. The Fordham product's immediate future in Oakland is at stake with roster cuts being announced throughout the weekend.