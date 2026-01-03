Raiders' Dylan Parham: Out for Week 18 finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parham (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Paul H. Gutierrez of the Raiders' official site reports.
Parham's regular season comes to an end after starting 15 games at left guard for the Raiders. After starting 63 of 64 games in which he appeared across his first four seasons with Las Vegas, Parham is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason.
