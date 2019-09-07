Vanderdoes (concussion) has reverted to the Raiders' injured reserve &#8203;per the NFL's official transaction log.

Vanderdoes was waived with an injury designation after suffering a concussion. He subsequently went unclaimed, which is why he landed on the IR. He will remain there for the rest of the season unless an injury settlement is reached.

