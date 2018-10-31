Vanderdoes (knee) is a "long shot" to be activated in time for Thursday's matchup against the 49ers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Vanderdoes returned to practice last week, beginning the three-week period in which he can be activated to the active roster. The 24-year-old can be activated at any point, but it doesn't appear that he has progressed well enough to be activated in time for Thursday's contest against the 49ers.