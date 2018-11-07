Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Likely won't make 2018 debut until Week 11
Vanderdoes (knee) likely won't play Sunday against the Chargers, but is more probable to make his 2018 debut against the Cardinals in Week 11, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Vanderdoes reported to practice for the first time in 2018 on Oct. 22, thus beginning the three-week period in which the team can evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. The UCLA product was a long shot to be activated for last week's contest against the 49ers, and it doesn't appear that he will be activated for this week's matchup with the Chargers either. That three-week period will end after this week, and it seems likely that Vanderdoes will be activated after Week 10 and will play Week 11 against the Cardinals.
