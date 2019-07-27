Vanderdoes (knee) is participating in training camp after missing the entirety of the 2018 season with a torn ACL, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Vanderdoes appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders during his rookie campaign in 2017, but the UCLA product was sidelined for an extended period of time with a torn ACL this past year. Playing time won't come easy with Johnathan Hankins, Maurice Hurst (ankle) and P.J. Hall all competing for snaps at defensive tackle as well.

