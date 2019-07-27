Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Making return from torn ACL
Vanderdoes (knee) is participating in training camp after missing the entirety of the 2018 season with a torn ACL, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Vanderdoes appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders during his rookie campaign in 2017, but the UCLA product was sidelined for an extended period of time with a torn ACL this past year. Playing time won't come easy with Johnathan Hankins, Maurice Hurst (ankle) and P.J. Hall all competing for snaps at defensive tackle as well.
More News
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Remaining on PUP list•
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Won't play this season•
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Not playing Sunday•
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Likely won't make 2018 debut until Week 11•
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Likely won't be activated for Week 9•
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Green hurt, Tate suspended, Riddick cut
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the injury for A.J. Green, as well as Golden Tate's suspension, Theo...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...