Vanderdoes (knee) will not play against the Chargers on Sunday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

As expected, Vanderdoes will not make his 2018 debut Sunday. The Raiders will need to decide whether to promote the second-year pro to the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve before Week 11 kicks off, since Vanderdoes first returned to practice on Oct. 22. Vanderdoes is expected to be promoted to the active roster, giving him a good chance of suiting up against the Cardinals on Nov. 18.