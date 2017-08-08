Vanderdoes is out with a minor knee injury Tuesday, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Despite missing much of the offseason program while finishing his final term at UCLA, Vanderdoes has been very impressive this summer and is already listed as a starter on the Raiders' first unofficial depth chart of the year, according to Eddie Paskal of the team's official site. While it doesn't sound like this knee injury is much of a concern, it isn't clear if he'll be healthy in time for Oakland's preseason opener Saturday in Arizona.