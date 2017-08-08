Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Out with knee injury Tuesday
Vanderdoes is out with a minor knee injury Tuesday, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Despite missing much of the offseason program while finishing his final term at UCLA, Vanderdoes has been very impressive this summer and is already listed as a starter on the Raiders' first unofficial depth chart of the year, according to Eddie Paskal of the team's official site. While it doesn't sound like this knee injury is much of a concern, it isn't clear if he'll be healthy in time for Oakland's preseason opener Saturday in Arizona.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Watch our 2-QB mock draft LIVE!
Our CBS Sports staff has a 2-QB mock draft LIVE at 2 p.m. ET. Follow along as we make each...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...