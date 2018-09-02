Vanderdoes (ACL) was placed on the regular-season PUP list on Saturday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Vanderdoes opened training camp on the PUP and remained inactive through the preseason due to the torn ACL he suffered back in December. In opening the regular season on the PUP, Vanderdoes will be forced to miss the first six weeks of the regular season.

