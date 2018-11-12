Vanderdoes (knee) will remain on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Oakland's deadline to activate Vanderdoes to the 53-man roster came and passed Monday, relegating the second-year defensive tackle to the PUP list for the remainder of the season. It remains to be seen whether the decision to keep Vanderdoes on the PUP list came due to a setback in his recovery, or another undisclosed reason. Vanderdoes played all 16 games during his rookie year with the Raiders, and will set his sights on a return during the 2019 season.