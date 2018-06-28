Vanderdoes (knee) remained sidelined through June's minicamp, Matt Kawahara of SFGate.com reports.

This isn't a surprise whatsoever, as Vanderdoes tore his ACL in December and is no guarantee to be ready to go for Week 1. While he remains sidelined, we're looking for 2018 second-rounder P.J. Hall to open training camp with the first-team defense.

