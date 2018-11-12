Vanderdoes (knee) will be placed on injured reserve Monday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vanderdos returned to practice last week, but the Raiders have ultimately elected to place the second-year defensive tackle on season-ending injured reserve rather than activate him to the 53-man roster. It remains to be seen whether Vanderdos' return to injured reserve is due to a setback in his recovery, or another undisclosed reason. The 2017 third-round pick will set his sights on a return during the 2019 season.