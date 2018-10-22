Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Returns to practice
Vanderdoes practiced for the first time this season Monday, Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News reports.
Vanderdoes remains on the PUP list, and his return to practice begins a three-week period in which he can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point, or placed on injured reserve after the three-week window concludes. The second-year defensive tackle suffered a torn ACL last December, but appears to be progressing in his recovery and nearing a return to the field. Expect a decision on Vanderdoes' ongoing regular-season status in the coming weeks.
