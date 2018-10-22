Vanderdoes practiced for the first time this season Monday, Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News reports.

Vanderdoes remains on the PUP list, and his return to practice begins a three-week period in which he can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point, or placed on injured reserve after the three-week window concludes. The second-year defensive tackle suffered a torn ACL last December, but appears to be progressing in his recovery and nearing a return to the field. Expect a decision on Vanderdoes' ongoing regular-season status in the coming weeks.