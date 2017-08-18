Play

Vanderdoes (knee) is still practicing with the first-team defense, The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vanderdoes has been listed as a starter on the unofficial depth chart since day one. The 2017 third-round pick was dealing with a minor knee injury last week, but played in the Raiders' first preseason game against the Cardinals, recording one tackle.

