Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Running with first-team defense
Vanderdoes (knee) is still practicing with the first-team defense, The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Vanderdoes has been listed as a starter on the unofficial depth chart since day one. The 2017 third-round pick was dealing with a minor knee injury last week, but played in the Raiders' first preseason game against the Cardinals, recording one tackle.
