Vanderdoes (knee) didn't take part during the Raiders' minicamp earlier this month, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This isn't much of a surprise, as Vanderdoes tore his ACL in December and isn't guaranteed to be ready to go for Week 1. While Vanderdoes is sidelined, second-round pick P.J. Hall could open training camp with the first-team defense.

