Vanderdoes (ACL) was placed on the PUP list Tuesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Vanderdoes did not participate in minicamp in June, so it shouldn't come as a major surprise that his offseason continues to stall on the way back from a major knee injury last December. It was noted in mid-March that he's made some progress in his recovery, but there's no definitive timetable for Vanderdoes' return at this point.

