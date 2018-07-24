Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Starts training camp on PUP list
Vanderdoes (ACL) was placed on the PUP list Tuesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Vanderdoes did not participate in minicamp in June, so it shouldn't come as a major surprise that his offseason continues to stall on the way back from a major knee injury last December. It was noted in mid-March that he's made some progress in his recovery, but there's no definitive timetable for Vanderdoes' return at this point.
More News
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Sidelined during minicamp•
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Making progress in recovery from torn ACL•
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Running with first-team defense•
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Out with knee injury Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Picked by Oakland•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Regression candidates at QB
Heath Cummings looks at the numbers from 2017 and tells you what you shouldn't expect to repeat...
-
QB spotlight: Mahomes oozes potential
One meaningless Week 17 start shouldn't fuel expectations, but in the case of Patrick Mahomes,...
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...