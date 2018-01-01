Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Suffers torn ACL
Vanderdoes was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee following the Raiders 30-10 loss to the Chargers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Vanderdoes season ended in about the worst possible way, and is likely to undergo surgery in the coming weeks. The rookie third-round pick will be lucky to be available for Week 1 of next season, given the at least nine-month recovery timeframe.
