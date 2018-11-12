Raiders' Eddie Vanderdoes: Won't play this season
Vanderdoes (knee) will not suit up during the 2018 season, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Vanderdeos returned to practice last week, but the Raiders have ultimately elected keep the second-year defensive tackle the PUP list rather than activate him to the 53-man roster. The former third-round pick will set his sights to the 2019 season.
