Pineiro did not travel to Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams due to a groin injury, Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network reports.

Pineiro was unable to play Saturday after tweaking his groin during Wednesday's practice, while additional updates regarding his status should become available within the next couple days. The rookie had an upper leg on the kicking competition over Mike Nugent prior to his injury, but the latter connected on his lone field-goal attempt from 31 yards Saturday.