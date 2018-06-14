Raiders' Eddy Pineiro: Early favorite in kicking battle
Pineiro looks to be the early favorite to win the Raiders' kicking battle, Scott Bair of NBC Sports reports.
Pineiro signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent to compete with incumbent kicker Giorgio Tavecchio. The two have alternated kicking in practice and Pineiro appears to be slowly working his way ahead. There's still a lot of time left, however, and the battle will likely continue into training camp and the preseason as the team looks to figure out who their regular season kicker will be.
