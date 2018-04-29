Raiders' Eddy Pineiro: Heads to Oakland after going undrafted

Pineiro signed with the Raiders on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pineiro was lights-out with Florida in 2017, making 17 of 18 field goals and nailing two 50-yarders. After Oakland let Sebastian Janikowski (now with Seattle) walk in free agency, Pineiro will battle with Giorgio Tavecchio to be the Raiders' starting kicker.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories