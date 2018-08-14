Pineiro appears to be a heavy favorite for the Raiders' placekicking job, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pineiro knocked home five of his six field goal attempts on the skinny goal post Tuesday, with a long of 50 yards. He continues to display accuracy from any distance, knocking home all three of his field-goal attempts in Thursday's preseason opener. While Mike Nugent remains on the roster, it would likely take a disastrous finish or an injury to keep Pineiro from winning the starting job.