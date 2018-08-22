Pinerio (groin) missed his third consecutive practice Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News reports.

Along with his missed practices, Pineiro was also sidelined for the Raiders most recent exhibition loss to the Rams. While the rookie appeared to have an upper leg over MIke Nugent in the kicking competition, an extended absence could derail his hopes to win the role. The battle will need to be monitored going forward.

