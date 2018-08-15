Pineiro left Wednesday's practice early with an apparent injury, Jerry McDonald of the East Bay Times reports.

The timing of the injury could not have been worse for Pinerio who had reportedly been widening the gap between him and Mike Nugent for the starting job. Details regarding the extent of the injury have not yet been released. As long as Pineiro doesn't miss too much time, he still figures to be the favorite as the regular season quickly approaches.

