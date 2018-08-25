Pineiro (groin) will be evaluated next week to help determine his availability for the regular season opener against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pineiro has now missed two consecutive preseason games due to a groin ailment. In his stead, Mike Nugent has converted three-of-four field goal attempts for the Raiders, but missed his only attempt from over 40 yards. Pineiro made six-of-seven attempts from 40-plus yards during his senior season at Florida and as a rookie has higher upside than Nugent, so Oakland will be hoping next week's evaluation determines that Pineiro will be good to go for the regular season.