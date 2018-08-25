Raiders' Eddy Pineiro: Will be evaluated next week
Pineiro (groin) will be evaluated next week to help determine his availability for the regular season opener against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pineiro has now missed two consecutive preseason games due to a groin ailment. In his stead, Mike Nugent has converted three-of-four field goal attempts for the Raiders, but missed his only attempt from over 40 yards. Pineiro made six-of-seven attempts from 40-plus yards during his senior season at Florida and as a rookie has higher upside than Nugent, so Oakland will be hoping next week's evaluation determines that Pineiro will be good to go for the regular season.
