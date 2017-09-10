Play

Raiders' EJ Manuel: Active Sunday

Manuel will be active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Manuel had an upper hand on the backup quarterback duties throughout training camp, beating out second-year Connor Cook for the role behind starter Derek Carr. Manuel isn't slated to see the field unless Carr were to suffer an injury, though it should be noted he's earned the primary backup job out of the gate.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories