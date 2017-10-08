Raiders' EJ Manuel: Fills in for Carr
Manuel will start Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Usual starter Derek Carr suffered a transverse process fracture in his back last week, and he's inactive Sunday. Carr is targeting a Week 6 return to action, so this could be a one-week assignment for Manuel. He's a speculative fantasy play in Week 5, but working in his favor is that the Raiders will welcome starting wideout Michael Crabtree back to their lineup after he missed last Sunday's contest with a chest injury.
