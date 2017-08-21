Raiders' EJ Manuel: First quarterback off bench Saturday

Manuel served as the No. 2 quarterback for the Raiders during Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams, completing 3-of-9 pass attempts for 16 yards.

Manuel appears to be leading the backup quarterback competition in Oakland, having worked as the No. 2 quarterback behind Derek Carr on Saturday with Connor Cook last off the bench. Manuel's underwhelming performance didn't help his case, however, while Cook completed 9-of-15 passes for 83 yards and a score. Manuel figures to remain serving as the Raiders' primary backup at QB, but Cook could make a late push given his solid recent showing.