Raiders' EJ Manuel: Limited to 26 attempts

Manuel completed 13 of 26 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Ravens, adding 15 yards on two carries.

Manuel got off to a strong start and didn't commit any turnovers, but the Oakland defense couldn't hold up its end of the bargain, and an early Jared Cook fumble (returned for a touchdown) certainly didn't help. Derek Carr (back) hopes to be back for Week 6 against the Chargers as Oakland tries to avoid a 2-4 start to the season.