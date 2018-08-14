Manuel completed four of six pass attempts for 46 yards and rushed for five yards on three carries during Friday's preseason win over the Lions.

Manuel was overshadowed by fellow backup Connor Cook, who completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 141 yards and a score as three of his five drives at the helm led to points. Cook subsequently earned second-team reps in Monday's practice, but Manuel eventually took Cook's place as the latter struggled with errant throws and a muffed snap in the red zone following his impressive performance Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Manuel and Cook will continue to battle for the primary backup spot behind starter Derek Carr heading into Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, but Manuel has experience on his side.