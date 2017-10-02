Raiders' EJ Manuel: Starting in Week 5
Manuel will start Sunday's game versus the Ravens with Derek Carr (back) sidelined, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
On Sunday in Denver, Manuel entered in relief of Carr after the latter left the contest. Although Manuel's stat line looked fair enough -- 11-for-17 passing for 106 yards and one interception -- he led the Raiders offense to just three second-half points. Carr has since been diagnosed with a transverse fracture in his back, placing Manuel under center this weekend and potentially as long as 2-to-6 weeks.
