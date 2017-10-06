Raiders' EJ Manuel: Still looking like Week 5 starter

Manuel is still expected to start Sunday for the Raiders against the Ravens, even with Derek Carr (back) listed as questionable for that contest, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Despite Carr being reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from a transverse process fracture in his back and practicing on a limited basis for the second day in a row Friday, Manuel still picked up all of the first-team reps during the session, suggesting he'll be under center Sunday. It appears that in a best-case scenario, Carr could be active as an emergency backup rather than the unpolished Connor Cook, but Manuel would likely only head to the bench for an injury rather than performance-related reasons. In his Raiders debut in relief of the injured Carr during the Week 4 loss to the Broncos, Manuel completed 11 of 17 passes for 106 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.