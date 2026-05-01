Williams signed as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders on Thursday.

Williams played his first three collegiate campaigns with Clemson before transferring to Indiana. In his final year of eligibility, he recorded 36 catches for 438 yards and six touchdowns over 15 games. Williams didn't have the most prolific college career and struggled to stay healthy at times, but he has good size at 6-foot-3 and could have a slight advantage over the Raiders' other rookie wideouts entering training camp because he played at Indiana with QB Fernando Mendoza, who Las Vegas drafted first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.